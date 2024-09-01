Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 188,830 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,830 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of TC Energy worth $51,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

