Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 52,950 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,669,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,635,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 462,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $127,945,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,462 shares of company stock worth $776,608 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

WEC stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

