Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,010 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $34,984,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 246,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after acquiring an additional 901,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

