Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $23.97 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 0.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $23,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after acquiring an additional 49,961 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $4,011,550. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $186.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $187.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

