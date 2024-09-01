Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New $5.93 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 207,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3,074.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.48 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

