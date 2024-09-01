Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 101,200 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of TransAlta worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 156.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 1,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta

TransAlta Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.