Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 53,300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

