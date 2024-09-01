Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,410 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of AES worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AES by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

