Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 117,400 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Denison Mines worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Denison Mines by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 65,671 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Denison Mines by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,332,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 413,198 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Denison Mines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 522,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,117 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 950.42%. Equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.