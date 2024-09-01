Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $144.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,426,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,451 shares of company stock worth $3,196,336. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

