Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 91,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Hudbay Minerals worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $85,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE HBM opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

