Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 91,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Hudbay Minerals worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $85,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE HBM opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.
Hudbay Minerals Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.