Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.73. 1,497,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,403 shares of company stock worth $989,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

