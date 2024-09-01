Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,322 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 119.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.47. 20,377,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,529,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

