Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 47,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 46,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,185 shares of company stock worth $19,206,094 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $495.89. 1,809,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.83 and a 52-week high of $510.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

