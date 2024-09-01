Interchange Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. 1,599,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,737. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.