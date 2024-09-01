Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Increased by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average of $140.32. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

