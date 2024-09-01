Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Martin Capital Advisors LLP decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.3% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $476.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.86. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

