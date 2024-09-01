Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Solano Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 12.5% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMFL. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,301,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,014 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,715,000 after acquiring an additional 487,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 291,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS OMFL opened at $52.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.