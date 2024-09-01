iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,308,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,550,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 83,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

