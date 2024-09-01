iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stake Increased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 204.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,528 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $15,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 794.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

