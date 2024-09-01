iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Stake Trimmed by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.