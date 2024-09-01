iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,267. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

