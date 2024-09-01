iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

