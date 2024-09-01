iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 678.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,179 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $130.41. 154,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $122.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

