Jito Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.11 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Jito token can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jito has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Jito has a market cap of $245.97 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,053,853.3 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.18886104 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $13,899,055.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

