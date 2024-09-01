Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Down 10.4% in August

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,600 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 1,152,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kansai Paint Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KSANF remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kansai Paint has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91.
About Kansai Paint
