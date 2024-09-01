Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 114,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 87,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

