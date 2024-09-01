Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 5.0 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $201.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

