Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 425 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

