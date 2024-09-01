Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 5,393 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $32,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,779,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $91.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

