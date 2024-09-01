Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 769 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $175.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
