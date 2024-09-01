Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 781 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $25,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

