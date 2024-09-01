Klingman & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 135,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,215.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 194,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $76.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

