Klingman & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,129.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,084.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,065.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

