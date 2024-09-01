LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Short Interest Update

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
LanzaTech Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:LNZAW remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,057. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. LanzaTech Global has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.75.
LanzaTech Global Company Profile
