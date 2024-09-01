LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Short Interest Update

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNZAW remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,057. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. LanzaTech Global has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

