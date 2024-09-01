Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,418,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $2,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $481.33 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.