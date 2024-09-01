Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Cognyte Software worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CGNT shares. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

