Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,342 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on QLYS
Qualys Price Performance
Shares of Qualys stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average is $150.20. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.49.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qualys
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.