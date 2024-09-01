Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,342 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average is $150.20. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

