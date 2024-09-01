Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

CYBR opened at $286.74 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $152.03 and a 52 week high of $293.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.39.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

