Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $155.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $156.00.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

