Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $110.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $111.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.