Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.