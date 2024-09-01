Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $320.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $322.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.59.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

