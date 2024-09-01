Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,313.19

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $67.68 million and $44,313.19 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 147,272,810 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 147,274,999.99239665. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.46649162 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $30,733.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

