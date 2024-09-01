Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Update

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lipocine Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPCN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,422. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Lipocine as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

