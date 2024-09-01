Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,242,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 1,072,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.6 days.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$20.07. The company had a trading volume of 34,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,563. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$10.24 and a 1-year high of C$20.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.86.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.