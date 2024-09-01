MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,095 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $366,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,539,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 30.3% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,878,000 after purchasing an additional 564,820 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after purchasing an additional 204,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MKTX traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.39. 394,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

