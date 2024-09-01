Martin Capital Advisors LLP Sells 270 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises 0.9% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,416,831 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $167.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

