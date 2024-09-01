Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lowered by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.1% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after buying an additional 330,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.09.

MA opened at $483.34 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.11. The company has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

