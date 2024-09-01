Mirova US LLC Buys 22,324 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the quarter. Veralto makes up 1.3% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mirova US LLC owned 0.43% of Veralto worth $100,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto by 78.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $1,211,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.